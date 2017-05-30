Coyote Chase Race set this weekend

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Tags: Weatherford College Wise County

The 24th annual Coyote Chase Race 5K and 1-mile run is Saturday, Nov. 18, at Weatherford College.

Register online at wc.edu/chaserace. RunTime Racing Services will handle the event’s timing and course layout, and those who opt in will be able to use RunTime’s chip-timing technology.

Registration is $20 per adult runner through Nov. 17. Race day registration is $25. Children 12 and under are $15. Both races begin at 9 a.m. The top three finishers in more than 40 age categories will receive medals. Categories include all ages for the 5K, and up to age 12 for the 1-mile.

Visit wc.edu/chaserace.