Couple injured in wreck with tanker truck

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Tags: Alvord

A Louisiana couple was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth Friday night from an accident on U.S. 81/287 just south of Alvord in front of the Navigator Truck Stop.

Stewart Pedigo, 57, and his wife, Stephanie, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their GMC pickup collided with a tanker truck blocking the roadway shortly after 11 p.m.

The tanker truck, driven by Michael Bondillian of Lake Charles, La., was pulling out of the Navigator and attempting to cross the highway to go northbound on U.S. 81/287, according to Department of Public Safety Trooper Justin Little. Pulling out of the station, the tanker blocked the southbound lanes and was struck by the pickup, Little added.

The accident shut down the southbound lanes until 12:30 Saturday morning.