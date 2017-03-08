Couple demonstrates how to make mats for homeless

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017



Guest speakers Beth and Ralph Roper demonstrated at the recent meeting of the Wise County Retired School Personnel (WCRSP) how to make sleeping mats for the homeless using plastic shopping bags.

The shopping bags are cut into circular strips and interlaced together. Beth then crochets them into comfortable, durable, washable, warm mats. The mats measure 3 by 6 feet and are given to church groups who distribute them wherever they are needed.

Anyone interested in learning how to crochet these mats or helping collect the bags and cut them into strips is encouraged to contact Beth through Governor’s Ridge Retirement Community at 940-627-1104.

Bridgeport Superintendent Dr. Eddie Bland spoke to retirees to stress the urgent need for all retired school teachers and personnel to contact their state legislators to voice their opinions against legislative budget cuts in teacher health care insurance and retiree benefits, which would place a much greater burden of the costs upon the retirees themselves.

All Wise County retired school personnel are invited to attend WCRSP meetings at the Decatur Civic Center on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m.