County to respond to animal calls in city

Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

Wise County will soon begin handling animal control duties in the city of Decatur.

The Decatur City Council approved an agreement with the county at Monday’s meeting. The county approved the same agreement at a meeting of commissioners last week.

Decatur does not currently have an animal control officer.

Police Chief Rex Hoskins said the new agreement will actually provide more coverage than they previously had with their own animal control officer with less cost to the city.

“When we had an animal control officer, service was Monday through Friday 7:30 (a.m.) to 5 (p.m.) New service is going to be Monday through Saturday 8 (a.m.) to 5 (p.m.), so we actually picked up an extra day from this,” Hoskins said.

“The total fee is less than $50,000 a year. It’s actually a savings once you consider the salary and benefits for that position.”

Hoskins said the city police will continue to respond to animal calls after hours. Those animals will be brought to the Decatur Animal Shelter until a Wise County animal control officer can pick them up.

The county will also be able to use the Decatur Animal Shelter to house animals if the county’s shelter is full. The city will still be responsible for the upkeep of the city’s facility.

The agreement will automatically renew each year unless it is terminated by one of the parties with 30 days notice.

“I think this is going to be a good deal for us and improve things in the city,” Mayor Martin Woodruff said.