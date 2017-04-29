County to add more handicapped seating at arena

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Wise County commissioners approved Monday adding more handicapped seating to the bleachers at the rodeo arena on the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur.

County Judge J.D. Clark and Special Projects Manager Glenn Hughes asked to spend $8,892 out of the fairgrounds’ capital expenditure fund for the improvement.

“We want to do some ADA wheelchair seating at the arena, extended off the current bleacher system that’s there and add enough room for nine more wheelchairs,” Clark said. “We have an estimate from Morrow Construction, and the total cost … some of that is what the city will charge for permitting and what not.”

The work should be complete before the JW Hart PBR Challenge in June.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE VEHICLES

Commissioners approved seeking bids for three small sport utility vehicles, one sedan and two, two-wheel drive pickups at the request of Sheriff Lane Akin.

Akin said he would use capital expenditure money for the purchase and noted that according to last year’s numbers, he expects the pickups to cost $35,000, each fully equipped for CID investigators, and the SUVs to cost $47,000 fully equipped for patrol.

“The vehicles themselves are about the same price, but it costs a lot more to equip the patrol vehicles than it does CID,” he said. “That’s an estimated total cost of $260,000, leaving a five-year capital expenditure fund balance of $120,000.”

Akin said the department currently has 34 vehicles with more than 100,000 miles and four with more than 200,000. Plus, two vehicles were recently totaled in a hailstorm.

Commissioners also approved the purchase of a half-ton, four-wheel drive pickup from Caldwell Chevrolet for the sheriff’s office. It’s replacing an investigator’s pickup totaled in a December 2016 accident.

Cost is $29,588. It will be purchased with insurance money.

FIRE DEPARTMENT AEDS

The county has 17 AEDs that were distributed to every local fire department eight to 10 years ago, according to EMS Administrator Charles Dillard. Monday he suggested donating those AEDs, or selling them for $1 depending on what the law allows, to the departments.

“Once a year we have to collect them and service them, and it’s a big ordeal,” he said. “We have to get the 20-something (distributed among county offices), plus those that belong to the fire departments. I’d like to donate them to the fire departments, and it’s theirs. We don’t have any ties to them.”

Judge Clark noted the inspections are paid for by the county. Cost is $85 each.

Asset Manager Diana Alexander noted it’s “an inventory issue, too.”

“We also have to track them down and have them sign for it or bring them in,” she said.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns asked if the departments could still bring them in to be inspected with the other county AEDs but at their expense.

“Could we do that for them for a small fee?” he asked. “It’s a chore to maintain all that equipment. I just want them to have the opportunity to do it at the same time we do ours if they want to transport them.”

Clark wondered if Dillard had spoken with the fire departments about this, but he had not.

“Just to be clear, did we decide it was important for the fire departments to have these, and that’s why we did it?” Clark asked, referencing the decision years ago to provide the AEDs.

Burns and Dillard confirmed that was the case and noted most departments also have other AEDs.

“Is there any feeling from the fire departments of ‘y’all decided we needed these and now we have to pay to take care of them?'” Clark asked.

Dillard said he wasn’t sure, but he said some departments may have newer AEDs they would prefer to use instead.

Clark asked Dillard to talk to the local fire chiefs association before commissioners make a decision.

