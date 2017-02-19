County seeks ways to improve internet connectivity

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

Tags: Commissioners

Wise County is spearheading a study of local internet infrastructure.

County commissioners Monday approved technology company Design Nine conducting a broadband internet infrastructure study. The action was taken at the recommendation of County Judge J.D. Clark.

“When you look at Wise County being competitive for business, we’ve got a lot of things going for us in terms of location, lower taxes and regulatory burden, but where we lose out is internet service that’s available, and for some businesses that’s a deal breaker,” he said. “I got to looking at what can we do about that to give our communities and businesses tools to get better internet services. What I finally realized I was thinking of was a broadband internet infrastructure study.”

Design Nine will conduct a study to determine what type of infrastructure is available in Wise County, who owns it and what they plan to do with it in the future. Then they’ll conduct a needs assessment to identify the gap in what is available and what is needed.

“Finally, they put together a blueprint saying here’s next steps to close the gap,” Clark said. “It doesn’t mean for the county government to close the gap, but it gives us tools, us as a community, to talk to providers.”

The cost of the study is $46,000. Clark said he had approached Bridgeport and Decatur Economic Development Corps. about being financial partners on the project. He suggested the county pay $30,000, and Bridgeport and Decatur EDCs each chip in $8,000.

“We would contract with Design Nine, but the EDCs would make a donation allocation to the county, earmarked for Design Nine,” Clark explained.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance wanted to know where the money would come from. Clark said it could come from the contingency fund.

He said there wasn’t a line item for the study in the fiscal year 2017 budget because it wasn’t a topic being discussed when the budget was set.

“I’m not good to be asking about this because I’ve got to tell you, I’m about done with (the internet),” Lamance said with a laugh.. “I see your point, though.”

Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White expressed concern that the county was paying such a large portion of the cost.

“I’m not opposed to us paying our fair share, but I don’t want to be the sole contributor,” he said.

Clark reminded White that’s not what he was suggesting and reiterated he felt the amounts requested of the EDCs was fair, especially when you consider the population of those two cities versus the rest of the county.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns and Precinct 4 Commissioner Gaylord Kennedy weighed in, echoing Clark’s sentiments.

“I think it’s a more than fair assessment, and it’s going to help all of the county,” Kennedy said.

Burns said his rural “neighborhood” will soon have fiber optic cable installed, but it was due to demand.

“There are probably 70 residents that live within a mile-and-a-half of me who have been up in arms about this issue and very, very vocal,” he said. “A lot of them are professional, like to work from home, that kind of thing, and they’re running fiber out there. But it’s because of the demand.

“A lot of people would like to have it, but it’s not concentrated enough to demand it, so if we could help other residents get better service for this kind of money, it would be a good thing.”

White agreed and said he knew the county would get the most benefit from the study. Burns made a motion to move forward contingent on the participation of the EDCs, and White gave it a second.

Clark said Thursday the Bridgeport EDC board, which met earlier in the day, agreed to pitch in up to $8,000. Although the Decatur EDC board was enthusiastic about the idea, according to Clark, it was not an action item on their agenda Thursday, so they could not formally approve the expenditure.