County looks into refinancing college bond

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Commissioners

Wise County is seeking to refinance the college lease revenue bond if possible.

After a lengthy discussion last Monday, commissioners finally agreed to allow PFM financial advisers to study the $29 million bond and offer potential refinancing proposals.

County Judge J.D. Clark presented the idea, saying he thought it would be good “to get fresh eyes on it.”

“Some things have changed in terms of what counties can do,” he said. “I’d like to take another look at the possibility of refinancing the college lease revenue bond and get that interest rate lower.”

The bonds were sold in 2011 for the construction of Weatherford College Wise County at an interest rate of 7.985377. They were purchased by Southwest Securities.

The county will not pay PFM anything up front. The financial group will look at the bond and come up with refinancing proposals. If commissioners decide to use one of their proposals, the county will pay PFM $45,000.

“If we’re able to work out a good deal with a lower interest rate to the benefit of the county, it’s well worth it,” Clark said.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns agreed.

“It’s time to refinance if we can get it done,” he said. “We’ve been paying this interest rate for way too long.”

As of Jan. 27, the county has paid $13,626,052 on the bond, which includes interest, principal and the agency fee. Of that total, $12,944,552 is interest, and $680,000 is principal.

The branch campus maintenance tax, which is 4.6148 cents per $100 valuation this year, is used to pay the bond. Taxpayers pay the county, the county gives that money to the college, and the college uses a portion of that money to make lease payments to the county.

The county then turns around and uses the lease payments to make the bond payments.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Gaylord Kennedy was worried refinancing would require the county to start over.

“Will we have to pay off all that interest again?” he asked. “If we’ve got $12 million invested, this refinancing will have to be deep. … I’ve paid lots of money in through the years, and financing can look good on paper, and it may not be. But I don’t mind letting someone else take a look at it.”

Clark said there were options to prevent having to start the financing from scratch.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White wanted to know what interest rates are possible.

Burns said the county could possibly get 3 percent. Clark said he didn’t want to make any promises.

White also expressed concern that a new refinancing plan could include using the college building as collateral.

Clark tried to stress that proposals weren’t being discussed at this meeting.

“That’s not what this is about,” he said. “This is for them to work with us to put some proposals together. Could that be one they propose to us? Yes, it could be one they propose to us.

“Does that mean we’re going to take it?” he asked. “Doesn’t have to be.”

White said he had spoken with Leon Johnson, the county’s current financial adviser with George K. Baum, and Johnson told him “it wasn’t a good deal.”

“Why would they be telling us it’s not a good deal, and we’re already saying let’s go ahead and look at it?” White asked.

Johnson was the county’s financial adviser when the bonds were sold but worked at Southwest Securities at the time. He was not at the meeting.

Clark emphasized PFM would work alongside Johnson and said he would expect Johnson to speak up if he felt PFM’s proposals weren’t in the best interest of the county.

“I’m all for saving money and the cheapest interest rate would be great,” White said, “but if it’s going to cost us more to get this cheaper interest rate than it’s going to benefit us, and if we even have to consider putting the college up for collateral, both of those are straight no’s.”

Clark acknowledged White, saying those were both things they would not know until PFM brought them proposals.

“I’d feel differently if they said they needed $250,000 to do this,” he said. “But they can’t give us proposals (if we don’t approve) this engagement letter.”

White said he wished Johnson would have come to court to “give his opinion of this.”

“Because it wasn’t high,” he said.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance asked if they could request Johnson attend a meeting and share his opinion.

Clark noted that Johnson has been overseeing the bond since 2011 and has yet to offer a refinancing plan.

“There’s no incentive for him to refinance it,” Burns said.

Clark said he didn’t see what it would hurt for PFM to review it.

“If we’ve currently got the best deal, I think that will be evident when we see proposals,” he said.