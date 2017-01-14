County lands national conference

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

Tags: J.D. Clark

The National Association of Counties (NACo) announced this week that Wise County will be the site of the 2017 Rural Action Caucus (RAC) fall symposium Oct. 5-7.

County Judge J.D. Clark, who is RAC chairman, was excited his colleagues chose his home county.

“It’s an honor personally that they would vote for this, but more than that, there’s a pride in that Wise County was such a good option,” he said. “I’m excited to show off some of the great and unique businesses and locations we have here.

“We have so many talented people that have been successful, and I think our guests will be impressed by their stories and the resources and services we have.”

Wise County was chosen through online voting by RAC members after Clark pitched the county to the group in December. Wise beat out Bath County, Va., and Blue Earth County, Minn.

“It’s flattering for the county,” Clark said. “When you sit down to do a presentation like that, and you’re listing all these things, you start realizing how rich we are in so many things, and we sometimes take it for granted because we live around it every day.

“I always like to brag on Wise County, so it’ll be fun to host them.”

Clark said there will likely be 40 to 50 RAC members in attendance, as well as other county officials from the area, federal agency representatives, as well as people who operate nonprofits that deal with rural issues.

The weekend’s events will kick off with a reception Thursday night, followed by programming all day Friday and mobile workshops and off-site tours through midday Saturday.

Clark stressed that discussions are not only about agriculture issues, but also economic development, access to health care, drug problems in rural areas, and “best practices” or things that have worked well in their counties.

“National agencies come to talk with us about our concerns but also to connect us to resources they may have that we don’t know about,” Clark said. “It really is about strengthening rural communities.”

NACo will cover most conference-related expenses through sponsorships, and Clark is hoping local sponsors will chip in to help cover the portion for which Wise County is responsible.

Clark also plans to give guests a welcome basket filled with items unique to Wise County. Businesses that would like to sponsor the event in some way or contribute an item to the welcome baskets should call the judge’s office at 940-627-5743.

Clark said he hopes guests leave with the impression that Wise is a growing and resourceful county.

“I think we’ve made great use of the resources and things we have in place here,” he said. “I also hope they leave with a realization of the sense of community we have here.

“I know it won’t be a strange concept to a lot of the rural elected officials, but I think when Wise County has a common goal, we pull together so well and so strongly,” he said. “I think we’ll be able to show that by everybody teaming up to host this conference.”