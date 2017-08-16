County holds college tax steady

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Tags: Commissioners

Wise County commissioners are proposing no change to the college branch campus maintenance tax.

In Monday’s regular meeting, they proposed 4.618 cents per $100 property valuation, which supports the local Weatherford College campus.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the county had not yet received a copy of the college’s budget for fiscal year 2018. Look for more information in a future edition of the Messenger.

Commissioners will have two public hearings on the college branch campus maintenance tax. They are 8 a.m. Aug. 28 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Both will be held at the Wise County Courthouse.