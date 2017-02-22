County fair kicks off this weekend

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tags: Youth Fair

The fairgrounds will be buzzing with activity next week as local youth and their projects move in for the Wise County Youth Fair Feb. 27-March 4.

The festivities actually kick off Saturday with a parade through downtown Decatur at 10 a.m. Lineup is 9 a.m. on the visitors side of Eagle Stadium, and families are invited to line the streets along the square for the recently-resurrected event.

The contests begin Monday with the horse show at the NRS Arena, just south of Decatur, and the queens contest is 7 p.m. in the Women’s Building at the fairgrounds. Throughout the week, Youth Fair queens, representing their respective clubs – 4-H, FFA or FCCLA – will hand out ribbons and trophies at the various shows.

Throughout the week, livestock of all shapes and sizes – chickens, rabbits, cattle, sheep, goats and horses – will take center stage in the show arena. Exhibitors and their advisers are reminded to check the event schedule for move-in and show times. (More detailed information can be found at wcyouthfair.org.)

Youth Fair Board President Tim Fletcher said there were no significant changes to this year’s show, and entry numbers are holding steady. This is Fletcher’s first year as president, replacing Evan Culpepper, who served in the position for many years.

“I just hope for good fair weather and look forward to going into the future with this deal,” he said. “Evan has done a good job for the last 10 years, and I appreciate the opportunity to get to do this and look forward to it.”

He said the two biggest livestock shows will be swine and beef cattle on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Also on Thursday, the Women’s Building will open at 5 p.m. for visitors to see the photography, food and craft entries.

The Heart of a Champion Show for special needs exhibitors is 5 p.m. Friday, and the fair’s grand finale is the annual auction 1 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors are welcome at all shows during the week. There is no cost to attend or park at the venue.

Read Messenger Update next week for a daily schedule of events.