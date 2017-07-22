Council to act; City of Decatur considers move on annexation

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, July 22, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

The Decatur City Council has one more annexation item to take care of at Monday’s meeting.

After taking action on a number of involuntary annexation items at last week’s meeting, the council will now vote on three items related to voluntary annexation of 163 acres on the north side of Farm Road 2264 east of U.S. 81/287 next to the city’s current industrial park.

The petition for voluntary annexation was brought by Jody Adams on behalf of the Wise County Consortium LLC.

A second reading of ordinances related to annexation, zoning and land use of the property along with council action is on Monday’s agenda. The property is being considered for heavy industrial zoning. The council would also vote to amend the land use map to industrial.

At the first reading and public hearing on the issue, several nearby homeowners and landowners brought up a number of concerns including possible noise, light, air and water pollution that could be associated with industrial use of the property.

Adams pointed out that by being brought into the city, the property would be subject to stricter rules and regulations than if it were to remain in the county.

The city’s planning and zoning commission last month recommended annexing the property and amending the land use map to industrial. However, the commission voted 3-2 to recommend denying the request to zone the property heavy industrial after hearing nearby residents’ concerns.

If the city council votes to annex the property on a simple majority vote, the council must have a “super majority” vote of three-fourths of the council in order to overrule the P&Z’s recommendation.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include consideration of a Decatur Economic Development Corporation performance agreement with Decatur Heat and Air and a request from Sweetie Pie’s Ribeyes for a specific use permit to allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed drinks.

The agenda also includes a closed session followed by action to consider a request by Municipal Court Judge Ed Winfrey for a leave of absence and an appointment of a replacement municipal court judge.

The regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 201 E. Walnut.

A workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m. to hear monthly department reports.