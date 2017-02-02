Council of Governments marks 25th anniversary of 911 service

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) and Wise County Sheriff’s Office have partnered in 911 communications for 25 years.

The agency presented 911 Communications Manager Susan Gomez with a plaque marking the occasion Monday during the regular commissioners meeting.

“Wise County’s first 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office Jan. 31, 1992,” said Kelly Williams with NCTCOG. “A lot of things have changed since then.”

Williams noted citizens now have cell phones and as that technology has evolved, NCTCOG has made it possible to text 911.

“We’re excited about where we’ve been and where we’re going,” she said.

Williams also recognized Wise County dispatcher Tammie Hanes, who was recently named Supervisor of the Year. She was chosen from 550 telecommunicators across the region.

“She’s a leader, a mentor and goes above and beyond to make sure her people are taken care of,” Williams said.

Chief Deputy Kevin Benton said Wise County dispatchers are an “incredibly professional group.

“They continue to win awards when we compete against agencies that are far larger than we are,” he said. “Also with our partnership with COG, they provide us tremendous training at either low cost or no cost, and we appreciate it.”

