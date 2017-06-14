Council, citizens oppose potential drug treatment facility

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



Aurora City Council members Monday emphatically rejected a specific use permit that would clear the way for a state licensed medical treatment facility to open, despite recommendations by the city attorney and planning and zoning chairperson to accept the permit request.

Milrose Capital submitted the permit seeking to open a drug rehabilitiation facility at the current site of MD Resort on Old Base Road.

Multiple citizens expressed concern at Monday night’s meeting that the facility would lead to increased crime, more traffic and decreased property values. They also criticized Milrose’s track record as a business.

Company representatives attended the meeting and attempted to answer citizens’ questions but were sometimes drowned out by audience members voicing their opposition.

Planning and Zoning Commission Chairperson Steve Derting made the commission’s recommendation to accept the permit request.

Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Brummal made a motion to deny the permit, which received a second. He then told the council he was “tabling that motion” and instead moved to table voting on the special use permit due to a what he labeled a discrepancy in the licensing paperwork from Milrose Capital. Brummal instructed Derting to help resolve the paperwork discrepancy. The vote to table was unanimous.

Ward II Council Member Joe Smith advocated for fighting the permit.

“I know that this will probably be crammed down our throat, but we’re going to fight it as long as we can,” Smith said, acknowledging the grim future and the potential looming legal battle, as described by City Attorney George Staples.

Staples told the council and the audience that cities are universally unsuccessful when challenging companies that plan to open such facilities. He added that the court battles are costly.

Several citizens who spoke at the meeting expressed interest in joining litigation against Milrose Capital. Staples said the company’s request was protected under stipulations in the Americans With Disabilities Act, the American Rehabilitation Act and the Fair Housing Act, which includes protections for recovering substance abusers. Staples was interrupted multiple times by the audience.

“These acts specifically trump zoning,” Staples said. “My advice to the city council is they have no choice. The council has no choice in this situation. The courts have held consistently that you cannot keep these facilities out. There have been rumors that there have been cities that got away with it. That’s not true.

“The case people cite is Watauga,” he said. “My firm represents the city of Watauga. I will tell you right now that they ended up paying several hundreds of thousands of dollars in remediation. The taxpayers end up paying the bill.”

Staples was then interrupted by audience members who expressed willingness to pay the bill, but he continued.

“What I’m trying to express to you is that the city has to pass the cost on to the taxpayers, plus they get to build the facility anyway,” he said. “You lose.”

Several audience members then called for the city to replace Staples with an attorney who would pursue litigation against the company.

After Staples finished speaking, the council voted unanimously to table the permit request.