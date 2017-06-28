Council approves center’s name change

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council, Decatur Civic Center

Sixteen years after it opened its doors, the Decatur Civic Center now has a new name.

The Decatur City Council Monday unanimously approved changing the name to Decatur Conference Center. The action was taken on the recommendation of both the Civic Center Board and the Economic Development Corp.

City Manager Brett Shannon said the request for the name change came from Marriott and the management company for the Fairfield Inn and Suites being constructed next to the center.

“Event planners, when they start looking for places to hold their events, they typically search for ‘conference center’ instead of ‘civic center,’ so the fear was if they didn’t search for ‘civic center,’ it might not even show up on the list,” Shannon said. “That plus the addition of the 107 rooms at the hotel adjacent to the civic center will make this facility a conference center, because now there will be the opportunity to have multi-day events with accommodations right there on site.”

ZONING CHANGE REQUEST DENIED

The council also followed the recommendation of the city’s planning and zoning commission in denying both a comprehensive plan amendment and zoning change application by Jimmy Brazile that would have changed the zoning on property he owns at 1801 W. U.S. 380 Business from office to commercial.

Nine property owners in a neighborhood that borders part of the Brazile property opposed the changes, and several spoke out against the changes at recent planning and zoning and city council meetings.

“I support the planning and zoning recommendation denying both requests because of concerns about noise pollution and light pollution and increased traffic through that residential area,” nearby homeowner Dwight Reeves said at the June 12 public hearing of the city council. “We already have a considerable amount of traffic through there right now.”

Other nearby homeowners expressed concerns about the potential negative impact on property values in the area, increased crime and increased litter if the area were to be zoned commercial.

In other business, the council: