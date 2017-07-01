ConocoPhillips sells Barnett assets

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, July 1, 2017

Tags: Barnett Shale

ConocoPhillips announced Thursday it’s selling its interests in the Barnett Shale.

According to a company press release, it has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of Miller Thomson and Partners (MTP) LLC for $305 million plus net customary adjustments.

Proceeds from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.

The 2016 annual production associated with the Barnett assets was 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED), of which approximately 55 percent was natural gas and 45 percent was natural gas liquids. Year-end 2016 proved reserves were approximately 50 million barrels of oil equivalent.

As of May 31, 2017, the net book value of the assets was approximately $0.9 billion. The company expects to record a non-cash impairment on the assets in the second quarter of 2017.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.

The impact to full-year 2017 production guidance is expected to be less than 5 BOED dependent on the timing of closing. The company does not expect any material impact to 2017 cash flow or its other 2017 guidance items as a result of this transaction.

ConocoPhillips is headquartered in Houston but has an office in Decatur.

The company has operations and activities in 17 countries and $88 billion in total assets.

ConocoPhillips media contact Romelia Hinojosa referred questions about the Decatur office to MTP CEO Benjamin Blanchet. Blanchet could not be reached by press time Friday.