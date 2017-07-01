Community invited to Freedom Fest

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, July 1, 2017

Tags: Fourth of July, Paradise

Grace Fellowship Church in Paradise is having a free fireworks show at Freedom Fest, Monday, July 3, from 6 until after dark.

There will be pony rides, inflatables, games and live music from 6 to 8:45 p.m. Magician John Michael Hinton will perform three shows, at 6:30, 7:15 and 8.

The fireworks show will start after sunset.

Parking for the event is free.

Attendees are allowed to bring their own food and drinks (no alcoholic beverages), and there will be meals available for purchase at food trucks.

Grace Fellowship is located at 2964 West Highway 114, just northwest of Paradise. Directions to the church are available at the event website, freedomfest17.com.