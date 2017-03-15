Committee to appoint college advisor

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Tags: Commissioners, Weatherford College

Commissioners Monday approved a committee to nominate a person to the Weatherford College advisory board.

Committee members are Wise County Judge J.D. Clark, Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns, Auditor Ann McCusiton and commissioners’ attorney Thomas Aaberg.

The temporary committee will be in charge of naming a person to the advisory position, which the Weatherford College board designed to give Wise County a non-voting voice on issues related to the county. The position is open to be filled immediately.

State Rep. Phil King filed a bill last month, House Bill 2194, that would give Wise County two voting positions on the Weatherford College board. Under HB 2194, the Wise County board members, who would be appointed by commissioners, would serve two-year terms and vote on issues pertaining to the entire college district. They would not vote on the imposition of a tax or issues solely related to the junior college district in Parker County. Wise County board members would not count toward quorum or serve as officers.

Wise County is the only county within the district to pay the branch campus maintenance tax, 4.6148 cents per $100 valuation, and Clark has pushed for a voting representation on the board for two years.

If the bill passes there will be no need to appoint a person to the advisory position. No action has been taken on the bill by the Texas House since its filing date.