Committee approves King’s college bill

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017

Tags: Weatherford College

The Texas House Higher Education Committee Wednesday unanimously approved Rep. Phil King’s bill (HB 2194) advocating for Wise County representation on the Weatherford College Board.

He presented the bill, which gives the county two voting seats on the board, to the committee last week.

The bill will now go to the Calendars Committee, which sets the schedule for bills to be heard on the House floor.

King told the Messenger last week he’s confident it will pass the House, at which point it will go to the Senate for approval.