Commissioners run through short agenda

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Tags: Commissioners

Following the swearing in of elected officials last week, county commissioners had a brief meeting.

They approved:

a re-plat of LP Subdivision, lot 8R and lot 8R-1 in Precinct 4;

a re-plat of Saddle Ridge Ranch, section 1, lot 29R-1 and 29R-2 in Precinct 4;

the tax bid sale of lot 150, Grand Harbor, Lake Bridgeport, section 1, phase 1 to Philip B. Hamby dba Flow Equity LLC; and

bonds and oaths for county officials elected Nov. 8.

County offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur.