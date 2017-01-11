Commissioners run through short agenda

Following the swearing in of elected officials last week, county commissioners had a brief meeting.
They approved:
- a re-plat of LP Subdivision, lot 8R and lot 8R-1 in Precinct 4;
- a re-plat of Saddle Ridge Ranch, section 1, lot 29R-1 and 29R-2 in Precinct 4;
- the tax bid sale of lot 150, Grand Harbor, Lake Bridgeport, section 1, phase 1 to Philip B. Hamby dba Flow Equity LLC; and
- bonds and oaths for county officials elected Nov. 8.
County offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur.