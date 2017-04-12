Commissioners run through short agenda

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Tags: Commissioners

Wise County commissioners Monday gave their nod of approval to pursuing legislation that would allow the district and county judges to appoint court bailiffs.

Local bailiffs were previously under the sheriff’s office, but had been transferred by Sheriff Lane Akin, with input from the judges, to the district attorney’s office.

Commissioners attorney Thomas Aaberg said the judges would like to “appoint bailiffs all on their own.”

Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns said, “It’s simple, but it’s late in the legislative session, so we’ll be lucky if we get it.”

Commissioners unanimously approved the measure.

County Judge J.D. Clark and Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White were not at Monday’s meeting.

In other business, commissioners:

approved a final plat for Isbell Ranch Estates, lots 1-9, in Precinct 3;

approved a preliminary plat for Lucky Ridge Estates, 98 lots, in Precinct 3;

approved a bid of $1,230 by Robert Woods for the tax bid sale of lot 44, block 19, Satellite City, unit 4, in Decatur

approved the bond for Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Washburn.

County offices will be closed Good Friday, April 14. The next regular commissioners meeting is Monday, April 24.