Commissioners give nod of approval to ATV purchase

Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Commissioners finally agreed Monday to purchase one all-terrain vehicle for Wise County EMS.

EMS Administrator Charles Dillard first made the request at the end of April. Over the course of a month, the request has changed from three vehicles to one with primary use of the equipment now being for general emergency calls instead of at local racetracks, as first described.

This was the third time commissioners have discussed Dillard’s request, and Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White still had questions. He wanted to know how many hours are on the department’s old ATV.

Dillard said there are 200 hours on it, which White noted was low.

“It’s in decent shape,” Dillard said. “The main problem is the ride we’re getting with it. It’s just rough riding.”

County Judge J.D. Clark asked if the old ATV could be modified, and Dillard said they tried once but it didn’t work.

White wasn’t convinced the purchase was needed.

“If I’m on government land and I’m injured, I don’t care if it’s on horseback or what, throw me over the saddle,” he said.

Dillard replied: “Well, it would depend on what injury you have.”

Despite his reluctance, White voted in favor of Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns’ motion to purchase one ATV and trailer and sell the department’s old ATV and trailer at an upcoming Ritchey Brothers auction.

Dillard looked into trading in the old ATV and trailer, per the commissioners’ request, but Dillard said local dealers would not take a trade-in.

The package will cost $22,500 and will be paid for with capital expenditure funds.

At the conclusion of the discussion, Clark added: “And just for the record, we’re still not working private events.”

Later in the meeting White clarified that EMS would be allowed to work events like the upcoming J.W. Hart PBR Challenge because it’s on county property.

Clark added that those EMTs working it will be on duty, not off-duty personnel like those previously working races on private property.