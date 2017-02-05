College takes no action on Wise representation

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

Tags: Weatherford College

The Weatherford College board took no action Wednesday evening after an hour-long closed session to discuss the possibility of giving Wise County a seat on its board.

Board President Frank Martin said they’re working on a program that would cover the college’s entire district, which includes Palo Pinto, Jack and Hood counties, in addition to Parker and Wise.

“The intent is to come up with something … that we want to work on as far as pulling everyone together, with an equitable type situation,” he said. “We think it’s a potential for this college to provide services like we’ve been doing for a number of years and to allow the counties to come in should they want to participate.”

Martin announced the board would meet multiple times next week on the same issue and was ready to close the meeting when board member Mac Smith spoke up.

“Wait a minute, Mr. Martin. I thought we were going to speak about this a little bit at this time,” he said.

Martin’s temper flared.

“Boy, that’s different than what I heard 15 minutes ago,” he said, referencing the previous closed session. “Go right ahead. Tell’em what you think.”

Smith took the opportunity to thank County Judge J.D. Clark and Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns for attending the meeting and said he appreciated Clark’s comments made in open forum.

“Whatever we do with you and your people in Wise County, I think that’s going to set a precedent that we’re going to be dealing with, and that’s important,” he said. “Personally, I feel like we want participation by all the counties that are in the district. I don’t know what that participation is.”

Smith said the board had done a lot of work on this issue since receiving a Jan. 23 letter from Sen. Craig Estes and Sen. Brian Birdwell, urging the board to give Wise County a seat.

“A subject of recent concern in Wise County is that of the roughly $3.4 million raised annually, a significant annual system fee of $500,000 to $1,000,000 is assessed according to a formula determined by the board of trustees, whose membership does not include a representative of [Wise] County,” the letter states. “So that they may obtain greater understanding and voice in that and other college matters of importance, we support the county’s request for representation with a seat on the board.”

The senators asked the board to respond by Feb. 10.

Before the board went into closed session, Clark told them he felt it was important for Wise County to have a voice in how Wise County tax dollars are spent in the system.

“We see great potential [for the Wise County campus],” he said. “But that being said, there’s been some debate on how things should be done, and we feel like we would be better served and the system would be better served if there was a Wise County voice alongside you on the board, not just to represent Wise County’s interests, but also to understand the system’s interests because we know there’s a lot there at play.”

Clark noted that Wise County citizens pay a different tax rate (4.6148 cents per $100 valuation) than Parker County citizens (12 cents per $100 valuation) and therefore, he doesn’t expect equal representation.

“We certainly understand that, and we don’t want the ability to wade into business that’s not ours …,” he said. “Even if we were able to have some sort of voice or representation on the board and only vote on items that pertain to Wise County tax dollars … We don’t want to have a role in setting the Parker County tax rate. That’s not our job; that’s not our business.”

The board first met to discuss this issue Jan. 27. The bulk of that meeting was also in closed session and ended with Martin citing the board’s resolve to “come to a constructive plan with our service area partners that will be good for the entire service area,” according to the Weatherford Democrat.

His conciliatory statement was a sharp contrast to his previous comments in the Democrat where he accused Clark of asking for representation without taxation.

“He’s only putting a nickel in the poker game when it comes to the tax rate,” Martin told the Democrat last week. “We’re open to bringing them on the board to membership if they want to pay the full tax rate [12 cents per $100 valuation].”

Clark, who’s been pushing for board representation for two years, told the Messenger Friday he’s not sure what to expect from next week’s meetings.

“We’re obviously making some progress because conversations are happening that never have about the potential for us to have representation, and that’s a big step,” he said. “… but as far as what type of offer or proposal, I don’t have any idea what they have in mind.

“I hope they can come to a proposal or suggestion sooner rather than later,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t take three more meetings to begin laying out what they’re thinking it could look like and then we can have an opportunity to say what we think.”

The next meeting to discuss Wise County’s potential board representation is 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in the Allene Strain Room of the Doss Student Center on the main campus, 225 College Park Drive, in Weatherford.

Martin said Wednesday night that next week’s meetings will include more discussion in open session, but the first agenda released for Monday’s meeting looked just like last week’s: open forum, closed session, discussion of Wise County issues, and consideration and possible response.

The college published a revised agenda late Friday. It lists open discussion with Wise County officials and other open discussion of Wise County issues before the closed session.

The board has also already posted agendas for two more meetings – 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, and 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Doss Student Center.

The board has a regular board meeting 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, but the agenda does not indicate the Wise County campus will be discussed.