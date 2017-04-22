College representation bill passes House

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

Tags: Weatherford College

State Rep. Phil King’s House Bill 2194, which would give Wise County representation on the Weatherford College board, passed through the House Thursday.

The next stop is the Senate Education Committee. State Sen. Craig Estes will be the bill’s sponsor in the Senate.

“Giving Wise County a position on the Weatherford College Board of Trustees is a good first step toward advancing the Wise County branch campus,” King said via email Friday. “Sen. Estes will be picking up the bill in the Senate. I expect it will be on the governor’s desk in the coming weeks.”

The bill has undergone some changes since King first submitted it. Most notably, the number of representatives Wise County will have on the board has decreased from two to one.

Wording concerning which branch campuses are eligible for a voting seat on the board has also been changed. According to the version of the bill passed Thursday, “the commissioners court of each county in which a branch campus of the district is located and that imposed a branch campus maintenance tax … on Sept. 1, 2017, shall appoint one member to serve on the district’s board of trustees.” Wise County is the only county with a Weatherford College branch campus that pays a maintenance tax.

If the bill passes the Senate, Wise County’s commissioners court will be required to appoint a representative by Nov. 30 of this year, and their two-year term will begin Dec. 1.