College rep choice up in the air

Published Saturday, October 21, 2017

Tags: Weatherford College Wise County

A committee formed to choose Wise County’s representative to the Weatherford College Board is still considering applicants, County Judge J.D. Clark said Friday.

The committee, made up of Clark, Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns, Auditor Ann McCusiton and commissioners’ attorney Thomas Aaberg, are choosing between two people. Once they’ve made their choice, commissioners will vote whether to approve it.

“I would like to have a name ready for commissioners by our meeting on the 30th,” Clark said.

Clark said once the appointment is approved, the appointee can be sworn in the next day. The commissioners court must choose their representative by Nov. 20, and the appointee’s two-year term begins Dec. 1.