Coleman: ‘I got greedy’ – Ex-employee said thefts began due to family illness

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Tags: Chico

Kim Klement said she felt “sick to her stomach” as her property and human resources director at Karl Klement Properties began bringing in stacks of evidence that an employee had been embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company for years.

The theft was discovered when Sharlie Coleman was out of the office on vacation in April 2015. Upon her return, Klement and others confronted Coleman with evidence of her crime.

“I said, ‘Where’s the money?'” Klement testified in 271st District Court about her questioning of Coleman. “In a condescending way, she said, ‘Well, it’s not in your account.'”

Klement testified when pressed, Coleman admitted she had stolen it.

The testimony came in the first half of Coleman’s sentencing hearing on June 16 that concluded last Friday in Decatur.

Coleman, 51, of Chico had pleaded guilty earlier this year to theft of property more than $200,000 from the company, where she had been employed as the accounting clerk who handled payments made by tenants of rental properties owned by KKP.

Although Coleman and her attorney, Bret Martin, disputed the exact amount taken, Klement testified an audit showed nearly $600,000 unaccounted for.

Klement said because of the theft, she was unable to give her employees raises, and extra security measures had to be put in place to deter any potential future thefts.

“I don’t trust anyone anymore. I used to,” she said.

When asked if she thought Coleman should receive probation, Klement said Coleman should get the maximum amount of prison time.

“This was not a one-time thing. This happened day after day for six years – thousands of transactions. This was cold. This was calculated,” she said.

Assistant District Attorney Jay Lapham presented evidence that Coleman stole the money over a five-and-a-half year period beginning in 2009.

Last Friday, Coleman testified the first theft occurred due a family member’s sudden illness.

“My granddaughter got really sick, and they needed to take her to the emergency room,” she said. “They needed money to pay for it, and I didn’t have the money at the time. I took it from the Klements, $600 to $700.”

Her intention was that it was a one-time situation, and she would pay the money back, she said.

But instead, it was just the beginning.

“Other things came up with the kids. I just decided I wanted them to have the things they didn’t have when they were younger. I got greedy. It got out of hand. I always intended to pay it back,” she said.

Martin asked her how she planned to pay back the money to the Klements. Coleman said she worked at a popcorn store in Weatherford, had an online business selling arts and crafts, sold Essential Oils, cleaned houses and babysat children.

“I’m really sorry for what I did,” Coleman said. “I hurt a lot of people. I really hurt my family, too. I want to make it right.”

When questioned by Lapham, Coleman admitted that the stolen money had also been used to pay for personal items such as her trip to the Bahamas and purchase of a horse.

Responding to her statement that she intended to pay back all of the money, Lapham asked how much she had saved up in the past couple of years as she awaited trial to pay back the Klements. Coleman said $1,000.

In their closing arguments, Martin asked visiting Judge John Weeks to grant Coleman probation so she could remain employed in order to pay back the money, but Lapham pointed out that with five jobs Coleman listed, she’d only been able to save up $1,000 in two years, showing that she would not be able to pay back the money and instead deserved a jail sentence of at least 25 years.

Weeks sentenced Coleman to 15 years in prison and ordered her to pay $500,000 in restitution upon her release.

Coleman faced a punishment range of five to 99 years in prison for the first degree felony offense. She was also eligible for probation.

Coleman is listed as a defendant in a civil case filed by Kim and Karl Klement. According to court documents, the Klements are seeking $596,000.