Coleman given 15 years for theft

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, July 15, 2017

Tags: Chico

A former employee of Karl Klement Properties accused of stealing more than a half-million dollars from the business was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday.

Sharlie Elaine Coleman, 51, of Chico had pleaded guilty in February to the first degree felony charge of theft of property more than $200,000. Her sentencing hearing in 271st District Court in Decatur was Friday. She is accused of embezzling nearly $600,000 over a five-and-a-half year period beginning in 2009.

Coleman faced a punishment range of five to 99 years in prison. She was also eligible for probation.

Visiting District Judge John Weeks heard the testimony and reviewed the evidence before delivering the 15-year sentence. He also ordered Coleman to pay $500,000 in restitution upon her release.

Assistant District Attorney Jay Lapham had asked for a 25-year sentence while Coleman’s attorney, Bret Martin, asked the judge to give his client probation.

A full story will be featured in next midweek’s Wise County Messenger.