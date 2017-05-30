Coker appointed to Workforce Development Board

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

Tags: Decatur, North Central Texas Workforce Development Board

Anna Coker of Decatur was recently appointed by County Judge J.D. Clark to serve on the North Central Texas Workforce Development Board. Coker, owner of Learning Ladder Child Development Centers, joins the board as a private sector representative for Wise County.

Learning Ladder established a partnership with Decatur ISD to provide early childhood services to district employees and their immediate families as well as the incorporation of the preschool program for children with disabilities for the district.

The Texas Workforce Commission approved her appointment, as well as that of Stefanie Wagoner, director of business retention and expansion for Frisco Economic Development Corp.

The NCTWD Board oversees the planning, oversight, policy guidance and design of services in 11 Texas Workforce Centers across the 14-county workforce development area. The board is one of 28 Workforce Development boards and is one of seven larger boards in the state of Texas.

Because businesses are the driving force within the economy, the board is comprised largely of private business leaders. However, the board includes representatives from other key partners within the workforce system that include economic development entities, chambers of commerce, labor, education and community organizations.