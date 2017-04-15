Cocaine found during traffic stop

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, April 15, 2017

Tags: Crime, Decatur

An officer found a kilo of cocaine during a traffic stop in Decatur this week.

Decatur Police Department Lt. Gerald Wright said officer Logan Fry stopped a vehicle in the 1600 block of U.S. 81/287, just north of the U.S. 81/287 and U.S. 380 intersection just before midnight late Tuesday for a speeding violation.

During the traffic stop, the driver gave Fry consent to search his vehicle. The officer located the drugs, which had been concealed.

“The drugs were concealed in a Quaker Oats Chewy Granola bar box, wrapped several times in brown paper and duct tape,” Wright said.

The 1,000 grams of cocaine has an estimated street value between $12,000 and $16,000, Wright said.

The driver of the vehicle, Armando Mota, 28, of Fort Morgan, Colo., and his passenger, Amanda Krehmeyer, 27, of Brush, Colo., were both arrested for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 more than 400 grams.

The first degree felony charge carries a possible punishment range of 15 to 99 years or life in prison with a fine of up to $250,000.

Both Mota and Krehmeyer remained in the Wise County Jail Friday with bond set at $35,000 each.