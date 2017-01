By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

Tags: Wise County Community Coalition

The Wise County Community Coalition will hold a town hall meeting 6 p.m. Monday at St. Johns Baptist Church (904 N. Farm Road 51) in Decatur.

The topic will be Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and legacy, focusing on the “I have a dream” speech. The public is invited, and visitors are free to speak their mind. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082.