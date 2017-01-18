Coach Henson resigns

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Bridgeport athletic director and head football coach Danny Henson announced Tuesday that he’s stepping down, and the district will soon begin searching for his replacement.

Henson said in a press release that he planned to retire next winter, but the district thought it would be best to have the new athletic director in place by the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year.

“My 24 years in the role of athletic director/head football coach with Bridgeport have been as good as anyone could hope for,” Henson said in the release. “The opportunity to work with so many great kids, coaches, school personnel and parents has truly made this a great ride for me.”

Henson is the football coach with the most wins in Bridgeport history, with 151 victories. He led the Bulls to district championships in 1996, 1999, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

While Henson served as athletic director, BISD added girls softball and volleyball, boys cross country and boys and girls soccer and powerlifting programs.

“I hope for continued success with all the athletic programs at Bridgeport,” Henson said. “We have great coaches and kids who are very talented in their profession, and I wish all of them the best of luck in the future.”

BISD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Bland said in press release that both Bridgeport schools and the community have benefited from Henson’s leadership since he began working for the district in 1993.

“On behalf of Bridgeport ISD, I want to express our gratitude and appreciation for his 24 years of dedicated service to our district,” Bland said.

According to Bland, Henson will remain on the payroll as athletic director and head football coach until the end of January, after which he will take on reduced duties until the end of the school year.