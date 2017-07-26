“Closed:” Signs, owner confirm pizza buffet shuttered

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Cici’s Pizza on South Farm Road 51 in Decatur is closed, the franchise’s owner confirmed.

“We’ve enjoyed our partnership with Decatur. Thank you from the Cici’s family,” owner Keith Thomas told the Messenger Tuesday.

Posts on Facebook questioning “closed” signs on the restaurant’s door began appearing Monday, July 17, with the last public post about eating at the restaurant time stamped July 16.

Hungry diners were still stopping by the restaurant’s darkened location Monday, where inside, salt and pepper shakers and napkin holders were still on tables and plates, trays and silverware were sitting, ready to be pushed through the buffet line. Some Facebook posters wondered, incorrectly, if the building was just being renovated, but Thomas stated the location had closed.

“At this time we’ve decided to move in a different direction,” he said.

Cici’s was a popular location for group meals, parties and benefit events. Groups and organizations including The North Texas Singles Club, Toys for Tots, Boyd High School senior class of 2013, Decatur High School Project Graduation, the Decatur High School Eagle Dolls and various charities and mission trip fundraisers held events at the restaurant.

As of press time Tuesday, Cici’s has removed the Decatur location from its corporate website, and Google search results show a “permanently closed” banner under the restaurant’s name.

Public property tax information from the Wise County Appraisal District shows the location opened in 2010.