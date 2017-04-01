Clerk at truck stop robbed

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Crime

Two people robbed a local convenience store clerk at gunpoint last weekend.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said the robbery happened around 1:15 a.m. March 26 at the Navigator Truck Stop just south of Alvord.

“There were two guys who came into the store, both carrying guns and wearing caps and masks,” Akin said. “They held the clerk at gunpoint and went about the business of taking money and cigarettes.”

Akin said the two suspects were inside for about two minutes. They and the clerk were the only three people in the store at the time of the crime.

The robbers came into the store from the north but then ran south when they left, the sheriff said. No vehicle description could be obtained.

The robbery was captured on surveillance video.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing, Akin said. A Texas Ranger has also been called in on the case.

Anyone with information should call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971.