Clerk arrested for theft by public servant

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Tags: Newark

A Newark city employee was arrested recently for stealing money from the city.

Sarah Renee Williams, who served as court clerk for the city, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with theft of property in the amount of $750 to $2,500 by a public servant, a state jail felony.

Williams, 29, is a Newark resident.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report of money missing from the city on July 26 and discovered that Williams “had admitted to her supervisor, on numerous occasions, she had taken money that was paid by citizens to the court.”

During an interview on July 31, Williams, “admitted to taking in cash payments for citations and taking the money instead of posting it to the account,” the affidavit stated. The investigator had Williams initial the receipts of transactions where she had taken money, which totaled $2,153.70.

Williams was released the same day as her arrest after posting $10,000 bail.