Clark elected NCTCOG secretary-treasurer

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Tags: J.D. Clark

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark was elected secretary-treasurer of the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) Friday.

Clark, a member of the NCTCOG executive board since 2015, said it’s an honor to be chosen for the officer position.

“It’s really nice they value Wise County enough to put us in the officer line-up,” he said.

“It’s an honor to represent the whole North Central Texas area, but as a Wise County judge I’m glad to have a role in those decisions being made that affect us.”

NCTCOG serves communities and governments around North Texas and in the Metroplex. Sixteen counties, 250 local governing bodies and 7 million people fall under the NCTCOG umbrella. The council provides funding for programs like Meals on Wheels, formed a 911 district and discusses how to best handle growth in the area.

“It’s such a diverse group,” Clark said. “We’re definitely one of the smaller guys at the table population-wise, but it doesn’t make us any less important.”

Clark will now enter into a rotation through the different officer positions – he’ll be secretary-treasurer for a year, then vice president and finally president of NCTCOG.

Clark is the third Wise County representative to serve on NCTOG, and only the second to serve as an officer. Messenger publisher Roy Eaton served as a citizen representative on the board in the ’80s, and County Judge Bill McElhaney was secretary-treasurer before his death in 2013.