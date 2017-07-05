City, sheriff hold town hall

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Tags: Newark

Newark city leaders partnered with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Thursday to hold a town hall meeting for residents concerned about a recent string of thefts in the area.

Newark Assistant City Secretary Jeanine Inman said she and other city staff members organized the town hall, which gave citizens a chance to freely ask questions of a panel of Wise County law enforcement officials. Newark Mayor Pro Tem Mark Wondolowski moderated the meeting.

“I think this is long overdue,” Inman said. “I think there have been a lot of citizens who are concerned about their neighborhoods. There were a few incidents. This was motivated more by giving people avenues to go down so they’re not feeling closed in their houses. Let’s give them the resources to help themselves.”

Sheriff Lane Akin said the crowd of more than 50 gathered was exactly who he was hoping to see.

“We’re proud to be amongst concerned citizens because we’re a concerned office,” he said.

Sheriff’s Captain Wes Wallace gave an overview of the county’s Crime Stoppers program, which he said was one of the office’s most effective tools. Wallace said Crime Stopper tips are filtered through a Canadian phone bank before being received by the office, which ensures complete anonymity due to international law.

The Wise County Crime Stoppers board is made up of citizens from around the county, he added, and a portion of convicts’ probation fees go toward the program’s budget for rewards. Wallace said many times citizens don’t even collect the rewards. They’re more interested in seeing justice served.

He stressed the importance of continuing to send the department tips, too. Wallace said something as simple as reporting a suspicious vehicle can help officers investigate serious offenses because it gives them a time frame of when vehicles that could have been involved were possibly in the area.

“If you see something and it doesn’t look right, chances are it isn’t right,” he said. “It’s like putting together a puzzle. The little piece of information you might not think is important is just the piece of information we’ve been looking for.”

The panel also took questions about recent thefts in the area, 911 addressing and publishing crime statistics.

Wallace and Sgt. Anissa Satterfield, who is a Newark Resident Deputy, also offered the following tips for Wise County residents.

Lock your cars. Car burglars will typically walk by and check door handles to see which are unlocked.

Keep possessions in the car out of sight.

Consider outdoor lighting in your yard.

Consider outdoor security cameras or even game cameras at your home.

Take a written and photo inventory of your possessions and either write down or photograph your serial numbers so property can be reclaimed if stolen.

Wise County residents can now text 911 in addition to calling the emergency number. For non-emergencies, call the sheriff’s office at 940-627-5971.