City, school elections Saturday

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017

City council and school board elections are Saturday, May 6, and Wise County has several contested races, as well as three bond elections, a water district decision and the issue of tax assignment, all on various ballots.

A list of election day polling places, as well as what will appear on each ballot is below. Election results will be posted Saturday night at wcmessenger.com.

ALVORD

Voting for the Alvord ISD bond election will take place at Alvord City Hall, 215 West Elm St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

AURORA

Voting for Aurora’s general election and Northwest ISD’s bond and school board elections will be at Aurora City Hall, 303 Derting Rd. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mayor is the only contested race. Candidates are Terry Solomon and Janet Derting.

BOYD

Voting for the Boyd School Board election is at the Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Community Center.

Places 1 and 3 are contested. Place 1 candidates are Rebecca Parr and Martin Cain. Place 3 candidates are Krista Barber, Kyle Erwin and Toby Miller.

BRIDGEPORT

Voting for Bridgeport School Board election is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 900 Thompson St.

Place 7 is contested. Candidates are Linda Duck and Jessie DeLuna.

CHICO

Voting for the Chico City Council and Chico ISD elections is at Chico Elementary School, room 140. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mayor is the only contested city council race. Candidates are Colleen Self, Roger Mead and Euell Rackley.

Voters will also be asked to vote for or against a $1.8 million, 10-year bond.

DECATUR

Voting for the Decatur School Board and Wise County Water Supply District elections will take place in the council chambers at Decatur City Hall, 201 E. Walnut. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Place 4 is the only contested race for Decatur School Board. Candidates are Misti Davie, Glen Harrison and Rex Hoskins.

Voters who live in the Decatur city limits will also see a Wise County Water Supply District proposition on the ballot. The water district follows the same boundaries as the city limits, and the vote is necessary due to the annexation of property into the city last year.

NEWARK

Voting for the city of Newark and the Northwest ISD proposed school bond and board election is at Newark City Hall, 209 Hudson St. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters must decide whether to reassign a half-cent sales tax from municipal services and property tax relief to the creation of a municipal development district for the city of Newark, and vote for or against a $399 million bond.

NORTHWEST

Rhome residents voting in the $399 million Northwest ISD bond election can vote at Chisholm Trail Middle School, 583 FM 3433. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

RUNAWAY BAY

Voting for the city of Runaway Bay’s election is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 101 Runaway Bay Drive.

There are three at-large council seats on the ballot. Candidates are Dan Ticer, Deborah Lewis, Wayne Wall, Berry White, Jerry St. John and Ricky McDonald.