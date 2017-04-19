City of Runaway Bay hangs help wanted sign

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Tags: Runaway Bay, Runaway Bay City Council

The city of Runaway Bay has several job positions open, including city administrator.

At the council meeting Monday, members decided to hold off filling one of the open positions. The council decided to move the discussion concerning hiring Kim Strange as city secretary to a later meeting. Strange is the acting city secretary.

Under job postings on the city website there are openings listed for city administrator, deputy city secretary, maintenance technician and two seasonal summer maintenance positions.

The council also: