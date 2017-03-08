City of Rhome keeps numbered council seats

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Tags: Rhome, Rhome City Council

Despite citizen complaints, Rhome has no plans to switch back to at-large council places.

City secretary Angie Young said the issue of council place numbers was brought back up at the Feb. 28 council meeting. The council voted to move to numbered places for election purposes in December, although council members Tim Robison and Ronnie Moore were opposed to the measure. Citizen Patricia Mitchell has spoken against the change at multiple meetings since then.

Young said that Mitchell again voiced her disapproval of numbered council places Feb. 28. Mitchell had signed up to run for Place 2 against Amanda Johnson in the May election but dropped out of the race.

“There are a lot of angry people feeling like their voting rights are going to be erased,” Young explained.

According to Young, Mayor Michelle Pittman asked the city’s attorney, Tim Sralla, whether it was possible to switch back to at-large council places. Sralla said there’s no state statute for that purpose.

At the Feb. 28 meeting the council also:

discussed canceling the May election since all candidates are running unopposed. Charles Pennington filed for Place 1, Johnson for Place 2 and Colton Lorance for Place 3. Two potential candidates, Mitchell and Jo Ann Wilson, dropped after filing. The council will call for a vote on the election at its next meeting, Thursday, March 9.

discussed the remodel of city hall. Young said the city has spent more than $99,000 on the building so far, removing the mold and asbestos and redoing the roof. The building is estimated to cost $113,000, according to the tax roll. Pittman is looking into its market value should the city choose to sell it.

approved a resolution accepting a petition requesting the annexation of property to become the Prairie Point Development. Public hearings concerning the annexation will be held March 28 and April 13.

heard the police department’s annual racial profiling report and approved the department’s new policies and procedures manual.

accepted the resignation of Crystal Robertson from the parks and recreation board.

discussed holding a city-sponsored carnival.

Rhome City Council will meet this week at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the community center at 261 N. School Road.