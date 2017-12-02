City of Rhome appoints part-time fire chief

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, December 2, 2017

Tags: Rhome, Rhome City Council

Rhome City Council appointed a part-time, paid fire chief for the Rhome Volunteer Fire Department Tuesday.

The council selected Darrell Fitch, who has served as a volunteer chief since October 2015, to lead the department. The council also changed the by-laws of the fire department to say chiefs will now be appointed by the council instead of voted on by department members.

Council members also discussed the purchase of outdoor warning sirens, which were a part of the bond package approved in August.

“I know we have the money for this,” council member Kenny Crenshaw said. “But I’m having second thoughts on whether we actually need these things with all the current technology. Do we have to spend that money on this? Or can it be reallocated?”

Council member Sam Eason said to reallocate the money they’d need to approve a budget amendment.

“Keep in mind this is something people have been asking for for a long time,” council member Charles Pennington added.

Mayor Michelle Pittman di Credico asked to table any action on the item for the next meeting, and she said the city could also ask Blackboard Connect and Code Red to send representatives to a meeting to discuss their emergency alert systems.

The council also:

awarded a variance request for a commercial driveway on an Alliance Boulevard property.

accepted Fabiola Valdez’s resignation from the planning and zoning commission.

