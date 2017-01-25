City of Decatur honors employees

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Decatur honored longtime city employees at the annual Employee Appreciation Dinner at the Decatur Civic Center last week.

Joyce Horton and Robert Hatley received 20-year service pins while Timmy Hatley was honored for 15 years as a city employee. Ten-year awards went to Christopher Shenkir, Ashley Dobyns and Victor Monjaraz.

Five-year awards were given to Joe Boyd, Roddy Boston, Mike Horsley, James Carr, Monette Fisher, Ricky Henderson, J.B. McKenzie, Eli Nobles and Sherry Wilson.

The awards were presented by Mayor Martin Woodruff and City Manager Brett Shannon.