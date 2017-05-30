City of Decatur considers zoning; Workshop to address downtown land use extension

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council, Decatur Planning & Zoning

Decatur’s city council and planning and zoning commission will hold a joint workshop Monday to discuss a number of items, including possibly extending the downtown land use district.

The request to look at extending the downtown land use district north to Ash Street and south to Brady Street, with the east and west boundaries remaining the same, came from the Decatur Main Street Board.

Decatur Main Street Director Frieda Lasater said the board wanted to look at expanding the nine-square-block Main Street district, and the first step would be to expand the downtown land use map.

“The reason we wanted to expand north to Ash Street is to take in the Wise County Veterans Park,” Lasater said. “That made sense to the board to expand it to there. It’s a historic thing we’d like to promote.”

The reason for extending the downtown land use district to the south is because some businesses are already located as far south as Brady Street, and Lasater said it made sense to bring those businesses into the official downtown designation.

The proposed expansion of the downtown land use district would not change current zoning designations.

Lasater said if the downtown land use district is expanded, the ultimate goal would be to have the boundaries of that district, the Main Street district and the historic district overlay all be the same.

Monday’s workshop will also include discussion of a Hale Street corridor mixed-use land use designation and the extension of land uses in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ).

The joint workshop will begin at 5 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 201 E. Walnut St. That will be followed by the regular monthly council workshop to hear department reports. The regular council meeting will take place at 6 p.m.