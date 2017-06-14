City of Bridgeport facing $10 million loss

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



Bridgeport City Council held a short meeting Monday evening where it discussed the city’s preliminary tax values.

The Wise County Appraisal District released preliminary values in May, and according to those estimates, Bridgeport is expected to lose around $10 million in taxable value, mostly caused by losses in business and industrial values.

Financial Director Blu Kostelich explained the city gained $7.4 million in real property values and lost $100,000 in mineral values and $17.5 million in business and industrial combined.

Kostelich said those preliminary values translate to a loss of $63,883 in the city’s general fund.

This is the third year in a row Bridgeport’s tax values dropped overall.

Cities use values, which will be approved in July, to determine their budgets and tax rates. Currently, Bridgeport sits behind Decatur and Runaway Bay with the third-highest tax rate in the county, excluding Fort Worth’s. The council will vote on the tax rate and budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 in September.

The council also:

• approved a zoning change from commercial to industrial for a 1.38-acre property in the J.B. Floyd Survey.