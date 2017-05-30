City of Bridgeport downsizes annexation plan

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, October 21, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council

According to a press release sent out by the city of Bridgeport Friday, the city council decided after a special meeting Thursday to no longer pursue annexation for the areas west of East Farm Road 1658 after receiving numerous citizen complaints.

The council will still vote Nov. 13 to decide whether to annex the other parcels of land in their original annexation plan. According to the release, the remaining areas still up for annexation are either surrounded by the city limits or have or will have access to utilities and other city services.

City Manager Jesica McEachern said she couldn’t say why the city chose not to annex the land west of FM 1658 because that was a matter discussed in closed session.

The city held two public hearings concerning annexation last week. Both were heavily attended, with nearly every speaker against Bridgeport expanding its city limits.

Bryson Boyd, who helped organize the protesting landowners’ push against annexation, said the fight isn’t over yet.

“It should have been all or nothing,” Boyd said. “It shouldn’t have even happened in the first place.”

Boyd, whose business is in the area Bridgeport is still considering annexing, said he and others plan to continue to speak out against annexation until the vote in November.

“I’ll be at every meeting between now and then,” he said. “I’m not giving up.”

Boyd is also the president of a non-profit group established to gather signatures for a petition to make Wise a Tier 2 county under Senate Bill 6. SB 6 allows counties with populations under 500,000 to petition for an election to come under the bill, which prohibits involuntary annexation. SB 6 goes into effect Dec. 1, and the earliest an election on the bill can be held is next November.