By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, August 5, 2017

Tags: Boyd

The city of Boyd will host a free picnic and movie in Snodgrass Park Saturday (tonight).

The park is at 501 W. Hobbs Ave., and food will be served starting at 6 p.m. Parking is limited, so the city encourages residents to consider sharing a ride or walking if they live close by.

Free hot dogs, popcorn, drinks, snow cones, watermelons and cantaloupes will be served.

The city will show “The Sandlot,” beginning at dusk. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.