City of Boyd reorganizes city hall

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd City Council

The reorganization of Boyd’s city administration is now official.

The city council Tuesday approved the promotion of Sherri Dast to city secretary and Tiffany Witherspoon to administrative assistant. They started their new roles Wednesday.

The council also hired Sharon Palos as the financial officer.

Dast will assume the city secretary role while continuing as the court administrator.

She replaces previous city secretary Alicia Smith, who resigned Sept. 26.

Witherspoon was the utility administrative assistant and will now be working to help Dast with record management for the city.

“We’re really looking forward to these changes,” said City Administrator Greg Arrington. “This gave us an opportunity to reassess. We didn’t want to do the same because it’s the way it’s always been. We wanted to see if there was a different way of doing things.

“Changing the way we run city hall will make us more efficient for the community.”

Palos is expected to start working for the city later this month. She’s been working in corporate finance since 2002. The city will be sending her to courses on government finance.