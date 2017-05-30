City of Boyd looks to add finance director, appoint secretary

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

The city of Boyd will bring on a new finance director and move its current court administrator into the city secretary role if the city council approves the plan of City Administrator Greg Arrington.

The council will receive Arrington’s recommendations at its meeting Tuesday.

Sherri Dast is currently the city’s court administrator and would continue in that capacity along with taking on many of the duties of the city secretary, according to Arrington. Boyd’s previous city secretary Alicia Smith resigned Sept. 26.

Following Smith’s resignation, Arrington said the city staff started looking at ways to reorganize the administration.

“We wanted to see if there was another way of doing things,” he said. “The city secretary at Boyd ends up doing so many things. We wanted to see if there was a way we could take some of the city secretary duties and split them into other areas.”

In Boyd, the city secretary is responsible for handling public information requests, record management, publishing legal ads and receiving bids, among other duties.

The solution was to reassign current utility administrative assistant Tiffany Witherspoon to a record management position to assist Dast with the duties as city secretary. If the changes win council approval, Dast and Witherspoon will start their new roles Wednesday.

Arrington will also be recommending the council hire Sharon Palos as the city’s finance director. Arrington said she’s been working in corporate finance since 2002. The city would send her to courses on government finance if hired. She could start in late November.

The hires would not increase the administrative budget, according to Arrington.

“There is a slight payroll increase that will be absorbed by reallocating some contracted services,” he said.