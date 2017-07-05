City issues water warning

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Bridgeport has issued its yearly reminder that turnover in Lake Bridgeport will cause high levels of manganese in the water supply.

Manganese can cause water to change in taste, color and odor, but it is still safe for consumption. The city flushes the water main weekly to clean the lines of the element.

To take care of water issues, the city suggests turning on a cold water tap and letting it run for a few minutes. If the water still isn’t clear, wait 30 minutes and flush it again. If the water remains discolored after continued cold water flushing, the city has a Fix-It-Form at cityofbridgeport.net.

Don’t use bleach or products containing bleach with city water. Vinegar or Oxiclean can help remove discoloration from appliances.

Contact city hall at 940-683-3400 with questions or concerns.