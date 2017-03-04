City, Chamber talk through issues

By David Talley | Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Tags: Wise County Chamber of Commerce

The Wise County Chamber of Commerce will hold its next meeting noon to 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the Boyd Community Center.

After a disagreement regarding the event’s speaker, who was nominated by city leaders but denied by the chamber board of directors, both entities are moving forward.

Boyd City Administrator Greg Arrington said Friday city and chamber representatives sat down Monday for what he called a “productive” meeting.

The chamber will select the speaker for the March meeting, and Arrington said the organization will continue to hold its meetings at the community center.

“We each understand where the other side is coming from,” Arrington said. “I think it will probably be business as usual.”

Wise County Chamber of Commerce President Deborah Mann agreed with Arrington’s statement but offered no further comment.