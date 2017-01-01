City approves zoning request for annexed property

By Brian Knox | Published Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

Recently annexed land that will be home to future industrial businesses was officially zoned heavy industrial Monday by the Decatur City Council.

The land is located north of Farm Road 2264 and east of U.S. 81/287. The petition for voluntary annexation was brought by Jody Adams on behalf of the Wise County Consortium LLC.

The consortium hopes to attract industrial companies to the property, which is located next to an existing industrial park within the city.

The council voted unanimously last month to annex the l63 acres of land southeast of the city and to update the land use map for the property to industrial.

A vote on annexation could not be taken last month because a super-majority vote of three-fourths of the city council was needed to overrule the recommendation of the planning and zoning commission, which had recommended denial of the zoning request in a split vote. With one council member absent last month, the super-majority vote was not possible.

With the full council present Monday, the 7-0 vote succeeded in overturning the P&Z’s recommendation.

Nearby residents had expressed concerns at previous meetings about possible noise, light, air and water pollution that could be associated with industrial use of the property. At last month’s meeting, Mayor Martin Woodruff signaled his support for the heavy industrial zoning designation because he said it would allow the city to expand its industrial base of the city and bring in more jobs.

In other business the council:

* heard a presentation from Casey Rauschuber, the cardiovascular and stroke coordinator at Wise Health System, about applying for Heart Safe Community status for the city;

* authorized the police department to apply for a grant for rifle-resistant body armor through the Office of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division;

* approved a request by the Decatur Main Street Program to close Main and Walnut streets for the Chisholm Trail Days Rodeo Parade 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26; and

* authorized the city to employee Siegmund and Associates LLC to perform the annual outside audit.