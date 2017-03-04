City and county to build bridge at park

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

A pedestrian bridge will soon be built at a planned disc golf course at a city park in Decatur.

At Monday’s meeting, the Decatur City Council approved a joint agreement with the county to build the bridge over a pond at Hollis and Sue Jones Park.

The bridge will connect what is commonly called the “Peach Orchard” to the main part of the park. The proposed disc golf course would feature a couple of holes on the far side of the pond.

According to the agreement, the city will pay for the materials, and the county will provide the labor. County commissioners approved their part of the agreement at their Feb. 13 meeting.

A group of local disc golf enthusiasts, including Joe Duty, have raised money to cover the cost of materials. The design has already been approved for the 18-hole course.

The council gave its formal approval for the disc golf course last October.

